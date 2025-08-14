Manchester United to face Grimsby in Carabao Cup 2nd round

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup has been announced, with Manchester United set to take on League Two side Grimsby Town. The match is one of several exciting fixtures in this stage of the tournament. Bournemouth will host Brentford and Wolves will take on West Ham in two all-Premier League clashes. Here are further details.

Matchup details Other notable fixtures in the 2nd round Promoted side Leeds will play their first Cup match against either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday. Everton will host League One side Mansfield in another interesting fixture. Doncaster, after their impressive 4-0 win over Middlesbrough, have a trip to Accrington on the cards. Bromley will host League One Wycombe after knocking out Ipswich on penalties.

Bye details Premier League teams given automatic byes The EFL has confirmed that last season's European-qualifying Premier League teams have been given an automatic bye into round three. The nine top-flight clubs that have progressed automatically are Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. These teams will be able to skip the second round of the tournament.

Match schedule When will the 2nd round matches take place? The second-round matches of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing August 25. The fixtures include Grimsby vs Manchester United, Fulham vs Bristol City, Norwich City vs Southampton, Oxford United vs Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading vs AFC Wimbledon among others. These matches promise to deliver some thrilling action as teams battle it out for a place in the next round.