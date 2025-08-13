A look at highest individual scores for SA in T20Is

South African batter Dewald Brevis scripted history with his 41-ball century against Australia in the 2nd T20I. He hammered an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls as the Proteas beat Australia by 53 runs at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Brevis, who broke multiple records, registered the highest individual score for South Africa in the shortest format. Have a look at this list.

#1 Dewald Brevis: 125* vs Australia, Darwin, 2025 As mentioned, Brevis now tops this elite list. The Proteas batter struck 12 fours and 8 sixes in his 56-ball 125* in Darwin. He added a massive 126-run stand with Tristan Stubbs, taking South Africa to 218/7 in 20 overs. The Proteas later bowled Australia out for 165. Notably, Brevis also recorded the highest individual score by a batter on Australian soil.

#2 Faf du Plessis: 119 vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015 Brevis went past former South African captain Faf du Plessis, who slammed 119 against West Indies in the 2015 Johannesburg T20I. Du Plessis's 56-ball knock had 11 fours and 5 sixes. This helped the Proteas rack up 231/7 in 20 overs. However, the Windies chased down the total in the final over. Chris Gayle (90) and Marlon Samuels (60) powered their run-chase.