Who owns the fastest T20I ton for South Africa?

South African batter Dewald Brevis scripted history with his 41-ball century against Australia in the 2nd T20I. He hammered an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls as the Proteas beat Australia by 53 runs at Marrara Cricket Ground. Brevis, who broke multiple records in Darwin, registered the highest individual score for SA in T20I cricket. He also slammed the second-fastest T20I ton for SA.

#1 David Miller: 35 balls vs Bangladesh, 2017 Star batter David Miller tops this elite list for South Africa. He clobbered a 35-ball century against Bangladesh in the 2017 Potchefstroom T20I. Miller slammed an unbeaten 101 off 36 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes. He helped SA score 224/4 in 20 overs. Notably, Miller owns the joint second-fastest T20I ton by a full-member player, with India's Rohit Sharma.

#2 Dewald Brevis: 41 balls vs Australia, 2025 As mentioned, Brevis now owns the second-fastest century for South Africa in the shortest format. The Proteas batter struck 12 fours and 8 sixes in his 56-ball 125* in Darwin, which powered SA to 218/7. Notably, Brevis recorded the highest individual score on Australian soil in T20Is. He also hammered the highest individual score against the Aussies in the format.