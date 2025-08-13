Highest individual scores on Australian soil in T20Is

South African batter Dewald Brevis scripted history with his 41-ball century against Australia in the 2nd T20I. He hammered an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls as the Proteas beat Australia by 53 runs at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Brevis, who broke multiple records, registered the highest individual score on Australian soil in the shortest format. Have a look at this list.

#1 Dewald Brevis: 125* vs Australia, Darwin, 2025 As mentioned, Brevis now tops this elite list. The Proteas batter struck 12 fours and 8 sixes in his 56-ball 125* in Darwin. He added a massive 126-run stand with Tristan Stubbs, taking South Africa to 218/7 in 20 overs. The Proteas later bowled Australia out for 165. Notably, Brevis also recorded the highest individual score for SA in T20I cricket.

#2 Shane Watson: 124* vs India, Sydney, 2016 In Darwin, Brevis went past Shane Watson, who earlier held the highest individual score in Australia in T20I cricket. The former Australian all-rounder hammered an unbeaten 124 off 71 balls (10 fours and 6 sixes) against India in 2016, propelling his side to 197/5. However, India chased down the target in the final over to produce a thrilling victory. The visitors routed Australia 3-0.