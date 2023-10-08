What is Iron Dome, Israel's flagship missile defense system

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:29 pm Oct 08, 202312:29 pm

Israel is currently at war after a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday morning. Over 5,000 rockets were fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip by the militant group in the "first strike of 20 minutes" under "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood." While at least 300 Israelis died and almost 1,600 others suffered injuries, the country's flagship "Iron Dome" intercepted several rockets mid-air to limit damage. Here is everything about the Iron Dome, Israel's impenetrable air defense system.

What is Israel's Iron Dome system?

As per the country's Ministry of Defense, the Iron Dome is an anti-missile defense system that can intercept short-range rockets mid-air. Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the system went live in March 2011 and intercepted its first operational grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in April. Notably, the air defense system was primarily developed to respond to threats from Gaza and Southern Lebanon.

How Israel's Iron Dome works

The Iron Dome system uses the Multi-Mission Radar (MMR) to trace a rocket's route. The system's control and command center then analyzes the trajectory of the projectile and its estimated landing area, after which the launcher receives the order to fire a rocket and intercept it. The system's artificial intelligence (AI) component also determines if civilians will be in danger of an incoming missile. If a rocket is not considered a threat, the system will allow it to land.

Pros, cons of Iron Dome defense system

While the Iron Dome is one of the world's best air defense systems developed to tackle short-range rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), it has a range of approximately 70 kilometers or less. It can also be moved onto ships or across land to suit tactical defense needs. However, the Iron Dome must be reloaded to intercept incoming missiles continuously. Another drawback is the cost. The Iron Dome's Tamir missiles can cost $20,000 to $100,000 each.

Visuals of Iron Dome at work during Saturday's attack

Why was Iron Dome developed

The system's origins can be traced back to Israel's 2006 war with Lebanon's terrorist Hezbollah movement, when thousands of rockets were fired into Israel, causing massive damage, mass evacuations, and dozens of deaths. The next year, Israel declared that Rafael Advance Systems, a state-run company, would develop a new air defense system to safeguard its towns and people. The Iron Dome can also operate in all weather conditions, including day and night.

Netanyahu's warning to Hamas amid attack

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Gaza residents on Sunday to flee as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sought to take "deadliest revenge" against the Hamas attacks. In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister said, "I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere." "All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble," he added.