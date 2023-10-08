'Nervous, scared': Indian students in Israel narrate plight amid conflict

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:00 am Oct 08, 202311:00 am

Indian students stuck in Israel face distressing situation

Indian students in Israel are reportedly facing a distressing situation as the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants intensified on Saturday. The students reported feeling "very nervous and scared" due to the tense situation, even though they are in constant communication with the Indian Embassy in Jerusalem. According to reports, many are relying on the support of the local Indian community, as well as Israeli police forces, to ensure their safety during this challenging time.

Why does this story matter?

Israel declared a "state of war" on Saturday (local time) after Hamas fired over 5,000 rockets toward the country in a surprise attack. Hamas militants also broke through Gaza's security barrier and allegedly attacked nearby Israeli towns and military posts, taking some Israeli residents and officials hostage. In response, Israel launched counterstrikes, killing many Palestinian civilians. So far, over 500 people have been killed on both sides, with more than 17,000 injuries reported.

Everyone was caught off-guard: Indian student

An Indian student in Israel, Gokul Manavalan, told ANI, "I am very nervous and scared. Thankfully we have shelter and Israeli police forces nearby. So far, we are safe." Another student, Aditya Karunanithi Nivedita, recounted how they were caught off guard by the sudden violence and forced to seek refuge in bunkers for over 8 hours on end. The students, however, said the Indian Embassy had been actively engaging with them, offering guidance and support throughout the crisis.

Current situation 'very difficult,' says Indian national in Israel

The conflict has not only impacted Indian students but also Indian nationals working and living in Israel. Soma Ravi, an Indian national who has been working in Israel for 18 years, told PTI that the current situation is "very difficult," with thousands of rockets being fired within a short period, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. The surprise attack followed the killing of four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and increased tensions at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

Indian Embassy in Jerusalem issues advisory for citizens

In response to the escalating conflict, the Indian Embassy in Jerusalem and the Representative Office of India in Palestine have issued advisories urging Indian nationals to "remain vigilant" and follow safety protocols advised by local authorities. The advisories also provide emergency contact information and resources for those in need of assistance. With thousands of Indian citizens residing in Israel, these measures are crucial in ensuring their safety during these uncertain times.