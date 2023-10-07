We are at war: Netanyahu after Hamas's attack on Israel

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:15 pm Oct 07, 202303:15 pm

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was at war

After Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Saturday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was "at war!" In an official video address after the attack, Netanyahu said, "Citizens of Israel, we are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens."

Enemy will pay unprecedented price: Netanyahu

While providing security details, the Israeli prime minister announced, "I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known." He also urged the people of Israel to "strictly" follow the directives of the Home Front Command and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and asserted that the "enemy" will be paying an "unprecedented price."

You can watch Netanyahu's full address here