Naftali Bennett sworn-in, Netanyahu's 12-year rule as Israel PM ends

Bennett is leading a fragile coalition of eight parties - Yamina, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu

Naftali Bennett was on Sunday sworn in as Israel's new Prime Minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power and the political uncertainty that gripped the Jewish nation for months after inconclusive elections. 49-year-old Bennett took oath of office after the Knesset elected him as the 13th Prime Minister of Israel. His government has 27 ministers, nine of them women.

Information

The new government has a razor-thin majority

The new government - an unprecedented coalition of ideologically divergent political parties drawn from the Right, the Left, and the Centre, along with an Arab party - has a razor-thin majority of 60-59 in a 120-member house.

Netanyahu

Netanyahu holds the record of being longest-serving Israeli PM

The approval of the new government by the Knesset ended 12 years of uninterrupted rule by Netanyahu, who holds the record of being the longest-serving Prime Minister in the country's history. Having served in the position earlier between 1996 and 1999, Netanyahu last year surpassed the record held by one of the Jewish state's founding leaders, David Ben-Gurion.

Quote

Netanyahu vowed to bring down this 'dangerous government'

"If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country in our way," Netanyahu said.

Disturbance

Netanyahu's supporters constantly interrupted Bennett in the Knesset

Iran is celebrating the formation of a weak government in Israel: Netanyahu

Earlier, Bennett presented his new government's ministers in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in a speech constantly interrupted by supporters of 71-year-old Netanyahu. Amid incessant heckling from rival bloc's lawmakers, Bennett said that he is proud "of the ability to sit with people of different opinions." "The alternative to this government was more elections, more hate, which would have broken up the country," Bennett said.

Quote

Bennett opposed US's efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal

In his speech, Bennett also said that Israel "will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons.""Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action," he said, opposing US efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal.

US

US President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett

I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett: Biden

"On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet," Biden was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations," he added.

Quote

US fully committed to advancing peace for Israelis, Palestinians: Biden

"Israel has no better friend than the United States. My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region," the US president said.

Public opinion

General population thinks the government isn't going to last long

The formation of the new government ended the political impasse in the country that saw four elections in less than two years leading to inconclusive results. But, opinion polls suggest that majority of Israelis do not look too hopeful regarding the longevity of the coalition of eight parties who do not see eye-to-eye on most of the critical issues facing the country.