Israel-Hamas war: Over 500 dead, Netanyahu vows taking 'deadliest revenge'

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:38 am Oct 08, 202310:38 am

Gazans' should flee, IDF to revenge for the blood of its civilians: Netanyahu

At least 300 Israelis have died while 1,590 others have been injured since Palestinian militant Islamist group Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning, Fox News reported, quoting local news media. In response, Israeli air force strikes reportedly killed more than 230 people and injured 1,700 in Gaza. The death toll is set to rise as Israeli fighters and Hamas militants continue fighting near Gaza.

Israel PM sends warning to Hamas

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Gaza residents on Sunday to flee as the Israeli defense forces sought to take "deadliest revenge" against Hamas aggression. "I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere," Netanyahu said on X (formerly Twitter). "At this hour, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is clearing the terrorists out of the last communities. They are going community by community, house by house, and are restoring our control," he added.

Challenging days are ahead: Netanyahu

Furthermore, the Israeli PM confirmed speaking to several world leaders to "get freedom of action for Israel in the continuation of the campaign" and thanked them for their support. In a message to the people of Israel, Netanyahu stated that the "war will take time" and "it'll be difficult." "However, I can promise one thing: With the forces that we all have in common and our faith in the Eternal One of Israel, we will win," he added.

Check out X post by Netanyahu

Hamas shot at residents, people passing by

After Saturday's rocket attacks, Hamas militants broke through Gaza's security barrier and allegedly attacked nearby Israeli towns and military posts. The Palestinian militants shot at residents and people passing by, resulting in several casualties. They also shared photographs of some captured Israelis. Several dead bodies of Israeli civilians were discovered on the streets of Sderot, close to Gaza, and inside vehicles with shattered windshields.

Alleged visuals of Hamas militants in Sderot

Biden assures 'rock solid support' to Israel

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden assured "rock solid support" to Israel on Sunday amid the conflict. In a video message, Biden said, "In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them, to the world, and to the territories everywhere that the United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back." "We will make sure that they have the help their citizens need and can continue to defend themselves," he added.

Biden's message to Israel

Attack in response to atrocities faced by Palestinians: Hamas spokesperson

Dozens of Hamas terrorists stormed out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into surrounding Israeli communities on Saturday, the last day of the Jewish High Holidays, killing and abducting numerous people. The Palestinian militant Islamist group Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack. Hamas Spokesperson Khaled Qadomi told Al Jazeera that the group's military operation is in response to the atrocities faced by Palestinians over the decades.