Joe Biden has had 'so much plastic surgery': Republican leader

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 13, 2023 | 11:18 am 2 min read

Joe Biden announced his 2024 reelection bid in April

Greg Murphy, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, has accused United States (US) President Joe Biden of having "so much botox." During his appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Murphy—a former professor of surgery and chief of the division of urology at the East Carolina University School of Medicine—also suggested that Biden was becoming unfit to serve.

So much botox, filler: Murphy

Murphy told the outlet, "Let's look at Joe. He's had so much plastic surgery, so much botox, so much filler. That's on the outside." "I deal in a surgical field that has a lot of older patients and so I have seen patients through the year decline mentally—it's just a fact, it's what happens," he added.

Biden suffering from dementia, says Murphy

The Republican also suggested that Biden's alleged bad temper indicated that he was suffering from dementia. "The fact that he's having these labile emotional swings, outbursts to his staff, really speaks — a form of dementia has that...You can't control your emotions," he said. However, Biden has consistently denied speculations about his health, saying his mind was "focused."

70% Americans don't want Biden's 2nd term

Notably, Biden officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections in April. The 80-year-old is the oldest president in US history. He would be 86 by the time his potential second term at the White House ends. An NBC News poll revealed 70% of Americans don't want Biden to run for reelection. Of these, 69% considered his age as a big factor.

