When US President Joe Biden fell off a bicycle

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 19, 2022, 08:12 pm 2 min read

US President Joe Biden was biking with First Lady Jill Biden near their vacation home. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MikeSington)

President of the United States (US) Joe Biden fell off his bike on Saturday while attempting to dismount after stopping to speak with a gathering of people at Cape Henlopen State Park around his Delaware beach home. He was, however, unharmed. "I'm good. I got my foot caught" in the toe cages, he reportedly stated after US Secret Service agents rushed to his aid.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the oldest president of the United States, Biden's health is a constant topic of discussion, especially as speculation mounts over whether he will seek another term in 2024.

Biden broke his foot in November 2020 while playing with his German shepherds.

In November 2022, however, Biden received a clean chit for his health from his doctor, who described him as "healthy" and "vigorous."

Incident How did the incident occur?

When President Joe Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden finished their morning ride, Biden made the decision to pedal over to a group of well-wishers who had gathered by the bike trail. When President Biden attempted to dismount from the bike, he fell to the ground on his right-hand side and rolled onto his back before he was helped to stand.

Statement The President is fine, doesn't require medical attention: White House

The President quickly got back on his feet and conversed with onlookers for several minutes. Following the incident, a White House official affirmed that the president was fine, didn't need medical attention, and looked forward to spending the rest of his day with his family. The Bidens are in Rehoboth Beach for the weekend. On Friday, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

Twitter Post Here's the video of the incident

Biden just beefed it on his bike in Delaware pic.twitter.com/eYj2oG0tHJ — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) June 18, 2022

Joe Biden Biden takes media questions, to ease tariffs on Chinese imports

While responding to media questions, President Biden stated that he was "in the process" of deciding whether to ease some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports in order to reduce inflationary pressures. When asked whether he was satisfied with the progress of gun control legislation in the wake of mass shootings, Biden stated that he was pleased with only Delaware's ban on assault-style weapons.