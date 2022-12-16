Business

Donald Trump Jr. sees India becoming Trump Organization's biggest market

Donald Trump Jr. sees India becoming Trump Organization's biggest market

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 16, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Donald Trump Jr. joined Tribeca founder to announce new properties

Donald Trump Jr, the son of former US President Donald Trump and the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, was in India to announce new properties in partnership with real-estate developers Tribeca. He spoke candidly about India, his relationship with Tribeca founder Kalpesh Mehta, and more. Among other things, Trump Jr. also mentioned his interest in equity investment in India.

Why does this story matter?

Trump Organization has had a quiet few years owing to the senior Trump's presidency and COVID-19. The company is now back on track, ready to expand further.

India is a big part of the company's expansion plans. Compared to the backlash Trump and his businesses face in the West, the Trump brand and its properties still command considerable respect in India.

Trump Jr. talked about making investments with others

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Trump Jr. said that he is open to equity investment in India. The eldest son of the former US President, however, made it clear that The Trump Organization won't be doing it by themselves. "To possibly invest with some of the people that we've already had incredible experiences with - we'd certainly be open to that," he said.

Mehta and Trump Jr. announced plans to develop new properties

Trump Jr. flew into India to join Mehta to announce Tribeca's new properties under the Trump brand. Mehta has been associated with Trump Jr. for nearly a decade. "Up to six new deals [under the Trump brand] are in the works. We plan to launch 3-5 of them within the next 12 months - starting mid-2023," said Mehta.

India is Trump Organization's largest market outside the US

Trump Jr. was extremely bullish about India throughout the visit. He described the country as the company's largest market outside the US. He told Business Today that it is possible that India would become the largest market for Trump Organization by 2033. He also spoke candidly about India's geopolitical role, saying the country can fill a lot of the void in the scene.