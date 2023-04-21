World

US: Bill passed to ban transgender athletes from female teams

US House passes bill to ban trans athletes from girls' and women's teams

In a major development that could shake up the United States's (US) sports scene, the Republican-led House passed a bill that would bar transgender women and girls from participating in athletic programs designated for women. The bill would bar schools and colleges receiving federal funding from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in women's or girls' sports teams.

Why does this story matter?

The move comes after at least 20 other states in America made a move to impose similar limitations on transgender athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level.

It is worth noting that the legislation, approved by a 219-203 vote, is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate would not back it, and the White House stated that President Joe Biden would veto it.

Republicans claim new bill will make sports fair

The bill's supporters argue that it is necessary to ensure competitive fairness, and that allowing transgender women athletes to compete in the same category as female athletes disadvantages the latter. The bill would amend Title IX, the landmark civil rights legislation passed more than five decades ago. Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or educational program that receives federal funding.

Details on Biden administration's take on it

In contrast, the Biden administration had also proposed a rule that would prohibit any college or school that receives federal funding from implementing a "one-size-fits-all" policy that categorically prohibits trans students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Notably, such policies would be seen as a violation of Title IX.

How Lia Thomas beating Emma Weyant escalated matters

The sponsor, Representative Greg Steube, highlighted the case of Emma Weyant, a member of the 2020 US Olympic swimming team who finished second in the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women's 500-yard freestyle championship, losing to Lia Thomas. Thomas had reportedly competed in the University of Pennsylvania men's swimming team for three years before joining the women's team.

Democrats hit back at Republicans for scapegoating transgender children

In response to the bill, the Democrats argued that every child, regardless of gender identity, deserves the opportunity to belong to a team, and that preventing opponents from doing so sends the wrong message that they do not matter. Representative Pramila Jayapal, who herself has a transgender daughter, claimed that Republicans were scapegoating transgender children cruelly to score political points.