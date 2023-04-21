World

US: Indian student shot dead during robbery attempt

US: Indian student shot dead during robbery attempt

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 21, 2023, 04:01 pm 1 min read

The deceased was a native of Andhra Pradesh (Representational image)

An Indian student, who was pursuing his Master's degree in the United States (US), was allegedly shot dead in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. According to India Today, the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Saiesh Veera, a native of Andhra Pradesh. He was reportedly killed during a robbery attempt at the fuel station where he worked. Meanwhile, the police said a probe was underway.

Veera succumbed to injuries at hospital

Per local media reports, the Columbus Police received a call at 12:50am local time informing that a worker was shot at a Shell gas station during an attempted robbery. Veera was immediately taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 1:27am local time. Furthermore, the police released photos of the suspect and asked for help from the general public.

Check out the Twitter post by Columbus Police