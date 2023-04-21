World

UK: Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns after bullying investigation

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 21, 2023, 03:51 pm 1 min read

Raab allegedly bullied several civil servants during his stint (Photo credit: Twitter/@Britain_People)

United Kingdom (UK) Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday following the conclusion of an investigation into bullying allegations. Raab, in his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak, claimed the investigation upheld two claims against him but dismissed all others. Meanwhile, Sunak told reporters he retains "full confidence" in Raab but is "carefully considering the findings of the report."

Check out Raab's full resignation letter

What are the allegations against Raab?

The months-long inquiry was requested by Raab himself in November last year regarding two complaints about his behavior. Notably, several civil servants accused him of being abusive toward staff during a previous stint at the Ministry of Justice and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary. Addam Tolley KC, a senior employment lawyer, investigated eight formal complaints and submitted the report to Sunak.