Russia's war jet 'accidentally' bombs its own city, damages buildings

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 21, 2023, 12:19 pm 1 min read

A state of emergency was announced in the region

A Russian warplane "accidentally" dropped a bomb on its own city of Belgorod, just 40 km from the border with Ukraine, on Thursday. According to reports, the weapon caused explosions and damaged buildings. Releasing a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said, "As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition."

4 buildings damaged, 2 citizens injured

Following the incident, two citizens suffered injuries, while no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced a state of emergency, saying there was a crater measuring 20 m across a main street. He added that four cars and four buildings were damaged. Per reports, Russia's ammunition was likely intended for Kharkiv city in Ukraine, which was under air alert all night.