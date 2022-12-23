World

Vladimir Putin says Russia wants to end war in Ukraine

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 23, 2022, 12:54 pm 3 min read

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February this year, which has triggered an international crisis

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine, and suggested that the only way to achieve a peaceful outcome will involve a diplomatic resolution. Moscow also accused the United States (US) and Ukraine of turning a deaf ear to its problems and claimed that Washington was using Kyiv as a medium to weaken Russia further.

Why does this story matter?

Russian forces began an armed invasion of Ukraine amid a territorial dispute that triggered the full-fledged war.

Per reports from the United Nations (UN) human rights, almost 6,300 people have lost their lives in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Goal is not to spin flywheel of military conflict: Putin

Putin's comments came a day after US President Joe Biden hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval house. Biden also promised Zelenskyy unwavering and continued American backing. "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better," Putin said.

Ukraine sees negotiations as a ploy

The Kremlin has persistently claimed that it is open for negotiations; however, Ukraine and its allies have doubts of a ploy to buy time after a series of Russian losses and withdrawals that have turned the wave of the nearly year-long war in Kyiv's favor.

We have never given up: Putin

"All armed conflicts end one way or another with some kind of negotiations on the diplomatic track. Sooner or later, any parties in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement," Putin was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP. "The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this," he added.

Putin lauds Russia's S-300 system

The Russian president played down the importance of the Patriot air defense system that the US promised Ukraine, stating that Moscow would find ways to counter it. He also added it was "quite old" and didn't work like the S-300 system. "So those who do it are doing it in vain. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all," Putin further said.

Zelenskyy's US visit and its significance

The US has been the most significant ally of Ukraine during the war and has provided nearly $50 billion in security, financial, and humanitarian assistance. The Ukrainian President has also held numerous phone calls with western leaders since the start of the war with Russia. Zelenskyy's White House visit is further a signal that America is committed to supporting Ukraine.