World

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to win UK PM race

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to win UK PM race

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 05, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Both Truss, the foreign secretary, and Sunak had been battling to become the 79th prime minister.

After a neck-to-neck political battle with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has won the race to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. Truss is the third woman to be elected the UK's PM. While Sunak appeared to be the favored candidate at the beginning of the race, Truss garnered popular support from Tory members in the second half.

Context Why does this story matter?

After months of controversies surrounding his office, PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who resigned as the finance minister on July 5 in protest against the Johnson-led administration's misconduct, was initially seen as the lead contender in the PM race.

Truss and Sunak were battling to become the 79th prime minister, with the former emerging victorious on Monday.

Statement Truss defeated Sunak by over 20,000 votes

Truss reportedly received 81,326 votes from Tory members, while Sunak received 60,399 votes. After being named as Britain's new prime minister, Truss said that she will cut taxes and focus on growing the UK's economy. "This is the longest job interview in history," the 47-year-old said as she thanked the Conservative Party for trusting her with the PM post.

Quote 'We will deliver over the next two years'

Following the legacy of Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May to become the third woman PM of the UK, Truss said, "We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy." She also reiterated her stance on lowering power bills and promised to deliver on the energy crisis.

Twitter Post Watch: Truss promises a great victory in 2024

#WATCH | I'll deliver a bold plan to cut taxes grow our economy, on the energy crisis long-term issues on energy supply National Health Service... we'll deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024: UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss after being named as the next PM pic.twitter.com/UnImwyjgVx — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Information Can Truss trump the economic turmoil?

Truss has vowed to cut taxes at a time when the UK is witnessing the worst cost-of-living period, with inflation soaring to double digits and high energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Citizens are reportedly worried about choosing between heating and eating this winter, as energy bills may rise by 80% from October. However, experts say tax cuts may not benefit the poorest.