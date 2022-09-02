World

UK PM: Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak

UK PM: Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 02, 2022, 02:43 pm 3 min read

Online and postal voting by 2,00,000 Tory members began in August and will conclude on Friday.

After three televised debates, a dozen hustings, and a fiery nationwide tour, the United Kingdom (UK) is all set to get its next prime minister on Monday. The grueling battle between Conservatives Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will soon come to an end with polls coming closing by Friday 5:00 pm (1600 GMT). According to analysts, Truss currently stands in the lead.

Context Why does this story matter?

After months of controversies surrounding his office, PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

Indian-origin Sunak, who resigned as the Finance Minister on July 5 in protest against the Johnson-led administration's misconduct, was initially seen as the lead contender in the PM race.

Both Truss, the foreign secretary, and Sunak have been battling to become the 79th prime minister.

Race Truss reportedly enjoys overwhelming support

According to AFP, Truss received overwhelming support from Tory members. Online and postal voting by 2,00,000 Tory members began in August and will conclude on Friday. The results of the Truss versus Sunak race will be announced on Monday, a day before Johnson tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. The winner will meet the Queen in the Scottish Highlands afterward.

Sunak What did the former chancellor say?

While Sunak received the loudest cheers at the final face-off at the Wembley Arena on Thursday, he may not win the race. "I have the experience to safely steer us through the storms ahead. My plan is the right plan to tackle inflation, and compassionately support those who most need our help...maxing out the country's credit card is not right, not responsible," he said.

Truss Can Truss trump the economic turmoil?

As the UK witnesses the worst cost-of-living period, with inflation soaring to double digits and high energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Truss has vowed to cut taxes. Surveys reported that citizens are worried about choosing between heating and eating this winter, as bills are set to rise by 80% from October. Some believe that Truss's tax cuts may not benefit the poorest.

Economy Truss promises no more taxes

Truss, for weeks, has ruled out direct hangouts and has promised 'no more taxes' for UK citizens, repeating a promise made previously by US President George Bush which he was soon forced to break. She has vowed to deliver immediate support to cut down high fuel bills. In an article for a leading British daily, Truss reiterated the need to be "radical".

Challenge A better politician or a better minister?

When the race began, Sunak was termed the leading contender for the PM post. However, Tory MPs have now turned towards Truss and her right-wing platform, even though she previously opposed Brexit. Analysts say that Truss is a better politician, and while Sunak has the qualities of a good minister, Truss has demonstrated the qualities a nation needs in a politician.