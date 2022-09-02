World

Gun jams as man tries to assassinate Argentina's vice president

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 02, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Kirchner has been recently accused of illegally favoring an ally's construction firm for road contracts in her home province of Santa Cruz.

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner had a close shave with death when a man standing among her supporters outside her home tried to shoot her at point-blank range as she approached to greet them on Thursday evening. She escaped unhurt as the handgun reportedly did not fire despite pulling the trigger and the man was arrested, said President Alberto Fernandez.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kirchner is a leading political figure in Argentina and has served as two-time president from 2007 to 2015.

Recently, she faces a trial for alleged corruption during her tenure as president.

Prosecutors demanded that she be sentenced to 12 years and barred from holding a public office.

Mass protests have erupted since with her supporters gathering around her home in Recoleta of Buenos Aires.

Twitter Post The man was quickly overpowered after his gun jammed

Insane video out of Argentina—a man points what appears to be a gun at embattled Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner amid political chaos over corruption case against her. More here: https://t.co/nxn1Wgds1l pic.twitter.com/23spEVbAaY — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) September 2, 2022

Details Accused was identified to be a Brazilian national

The accused, Fernando André Sabag Montiel (35) was identified as a Brazilian citizen. He doesn't have any criminal record. The weapon used was a .32-caliber Bersa and was loaded with five bullets. An eyewitness said she heard the handgun trigger go off but didn't realize it was a gun until he was overpowered by security personnel.

War of words Kirchner's allies blame Opposition

Kirchner's allies held the Opposition responsible for hate speech and promoting violence. Criticizing President Fernandez's reaction to the mishap, president of the opposition Republican Proposal party, Patricia Bullrich said that he was blaming the Opposition and the media, instead of conducting an investigation. In recent days, several key officials were reported saying that the Opposition leaders had been looking for a "fatality".

Regional politics The region stares into political upheaval

Speculations are rife that left-of-center Kirchner, might run for the Senate, followed by the presidency in next year's elections. Fears grow in Brazil that incendiary speeches by its far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro might trigger violent episodes, reported The Guardian. Brazil goes to elections next month. His leftist rival and former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been wearing bullet-proof vests to rallies.