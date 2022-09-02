World

Monkeypox: 31 children test positive in US, Texas worst hit

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 02, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

According to CDC, the monkeypox virus has been found in 50 US states.

Monkeypox has reached an alarming level in the United States with at least 31 children testing positive for the infection monkeypox in the country, as per ABC News. According to the data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 18,417 people have tested positive for monkeypox in the ongoing outbreak across the US.

Context Why does this story matter?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a "global public health emergency," and the US is the worst impacted of the 96 affected countries.

The emergence of monkeypox has also spurred health officials in the country to set up monitoring systems and issue high warnings in numerous states.

So far, the government has documented nearly 19,000 verified instances of the viral illness.

Details Texas worst hit with nine pediatric cases of monkeypox

According to news reports, eleven states and their territories in the US have confirmed monkeypox cases among children. In Texas alone, nine pediatric cases of monkeypox have been found, ABC News reported quoting health officials. Notably, the CDC issued an alert and warned that children under the age of eight are more likely to develop serious diseases if exposed to monkeypox.

Information Cases reported in other states

Monkeypox cases among children have also been documented in Florida, according to officials. They said three children under the age of 14 have tested positive for the virus, with instances reported from Brevard County, Martin County, and Monroe County.

Status How is the case scenario in US?

According to CDC, the monkeypox virus has been found in nearly 50 states of America. California and New York are leading the list with 3,291 and 3,273 cases, respectively, it said. Texas announced the first fatality from monkeypox two days ago. Meanwhile, an unidentified person died in Harris County recently, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

About Important facts about monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic illness that is mostly spread from animals to people. Infections are most common in West and Central Africa. Though milder, it is comparable to human smallpox. It can be lethal in rare circumstances, with a fatality incidence of up to 10%. Notably, a nine-year-old kid in Congo (formerly Zaire) was the first person to be diagnosed with monkeypox.

Symptoms How to recognize the infection through symptoms?

Monkeypox typically takes 7-14 days to incubate, however it can take anywhere from 5-21 days, according to the WHO. Fever, rash, excruciating headache, backache, muscular pains (myalgia), acute asthenia (lack of energy), and enlarged lymph nodes appear after that. Rashes can also affect the cornea, conjunctivae, genitalia, oral mucous membranes, and soles of the feet in addition to the face.