World

UK: Rishi Sunak launches bid to replace PM Boris Johnson

UK: Rishi Sunak launches bid to replace PM Boris Johnson

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 09, 2022, 10:33 am 3 min read

If Rishi Sunak wins the top seat, he will be first Indian origin man to be British PM.

Britain's ex-finance minister, Rishi Sunak, declared on Friday that he would run to replace Boris Johnson, who resigned as the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister. "Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Sunak stated in a Twitter campaign video.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sunak resigned as Finance Minister on Tuesday in protest of the Boris Johnson administration's misconduct, including sexual misconduct by a senior member of his government.

Although Johnson will continue as a caretaker Prime Minister (PM) till the Conservatives elect their new leader, Sunak is seen as the main contender to succeed the US-born Johnson as the UK's 78th PM.

Campaign Family everything to me: Sunak launches bid for UK PM

In the video, the 49-year-old MP tells the story of his grandmother, who, as a young woman, boarded a plane to England "armed with hope for a better life." "She managed to find a job. But it took nearly a year to save enough money for her husband and children to follow," Sunak stated. He continues by saying that family is everything to him.

Twitter Post Here's the announcement video

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi



Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Profile What's his family background?

Sunak is of Indian ancestry, as his name also implies. His grandparents originated from Punjab. On May 12, 1980, he was born in Southampton, a port city in the United Kingdom. His father worked as a general practitioner in the National Health Service (NHS), while his mother owned her own pharmacy. If elected, he would be Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

Career Successful businessman, co-founder of investment firm

Prior to entering politics, the 42-year-old Sunak was successfully running his own business. His experience includes investment firms. He was also a co-founder of one of the large investment firms in the United Kingdom. His firm worked with companies, including those in Silicon Valley, California. He has also actively worked with India's IT companies based in Bengaluru.

Marriage Sunak, wife have net worth of £730 million

He is married to NR Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murty, and the two have two daughters. They met while attending college in California. The couple was ranked 222 in the 'Sunday Times Rich List 2022' with a combined net worth of £730 million. Notably, Murthy, his wife, is wealthier than the Queen, with reportedly a total estimated fortune of around £690 million.

Politics Sunak had his share of controversies

Sunak has taken oath as a member of the House of Commons—the UK Parliament's lower house—on the Bhagavad Gita since 2017. He recently found himself embroiled in two major controversies. One was over his status as Johnson's "partner in crime," which later came to be known as "Partygate." The other was over the non-domicile status of his wife, leading to alleged non-payment of taxes.