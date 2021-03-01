Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip (99), was on Monday transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital after spending nearly two weeks at a private London hospital, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Prince Philip is being treated for an infection. Doctors will also make him undergo testing for a pre-existing heart condition, the statement said. Here are more details.

Health Prince Philip remains comfortable: Buckingham Palace

Prince Philip, who will turn 100 in June, was taken to King Edward VII's hospital in London on February 16. Reportedly, he was feeling unwell and had walked into the hospital unaided. He is responding to treatment and "remains comfortable," the Buckingham Palace said, adding that he is expected to remain in hospital at least until the end of the week.

Health Reason for Duke's admission remains unknown

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St Bartholomew's, which is a center of excellence for cardiac care, according to its NHS site. The exact reason for the Duke's initial admission to the hospital, however, remains unknown. Reportedly, his health condition is not related to the coronavirus. The Duke had notably received COVID-19 vaccinations last month.

Updates Prince Philip being treated for infection: Buckingham Palace

The weekend after the Duke was first admitted to the hospital, the Prince of Wales had visited his father in the hospital for around 30 minutes. Two days later, the Duke of Cambridge said his grandfather was "OK" and the doctors were "keeping an eye" on him. Buckingham Palace had said last week that Prince Philip is being treated for an infection.

Background Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017