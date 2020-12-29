In a new development, six people who returned from the United Kingdom recently were found to be infected with the new coronavirus strain, which is said to be 70% more transmissible. The new variant is responsible for the latest surge of cases in the UK. It also forced the administration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce new curbs. Here's more.

Backstory What is known about the new variant?

The UK variant of the virus has about 20 mutations, including many that impact how the virus infects human cells. Dr. Muge Cevik, an infectious disease expert at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and a scientific advisor to the British government, had earlier said that these mutations might make the virus more contagious. However, there's no evidence to suggest vaccines won't work against this variant.

Aftermath India suspended flights, started testing returnees