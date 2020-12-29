Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 10:09 am
Written byShalini Ojha
In a new development, six people who returned from the United Kingdom recently were found to be infected with the new coronavirus strain, which is said to be 70% more transmissible.
The new variant is responsible for the latest surge of cases in the UK. It also forced the administration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce new curbs.
The UK variant of the virus has about 20 mutations, including many that impact how the virus infects human cells.
Dr. Muge Cevik, an infectious disease expert at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and a scientific advisor to the British government, had earlier said that these mutations might make the virus more contagious.
However, there's no evidence to suggest vaccines won't work against this variant.
After details of the new variant emerged, the Indian administration suspended flights to and from the UK till December 31.
The federal government also said that those arriving in India between December 21 and 23 will be subject to RT-PCR tests.
If they test positive, a spike gene-based RT-PCR test has to be conducted on the samples to understand if they contracted the variant.
