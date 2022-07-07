World

Boris Johnson to resign as UK PM later today

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 07, 2022, 02:39 pm 3 min read

The decision comes exactly a month after he won a no-confidence vote against his government.

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson on Thursday finally agreed to step down as Conservative Party leader, according to reports from Downing Street. This calls for a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new UK PM. Notably, this comes exactly a month after he won a no-confidence vote against his government.

Context Why does this story matter?

Johnson, who was once seen as unassailable after the 2019 election win, has a major task in hand to rebuild the unity of the Conservative Party.

In 2018, PM Theresa May faced a no-confidence motion and won. However, Johnson's vote share was lower than what May had received before she resigned six months later over a Brexit deadlock.

Tory leadership Johnson to remain caretaker PM till new leader is elected

The 58-year-old leader would remain the caretaker PM until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. The 1922 Committee is responsible for setting the timetable for a Tory leadership contest that is expected to see fierce leadership battle. Johnson is expected to formally announce his resignation later on Thursday.

Against Johnson String of resignations in last 2 days

On Thursday, Caroline Johnson resigned as the party's vice-chair. Nadhim Zahawi and Michelle Donelan, who were only appointed as the Chancellor and Education Secretary, respectively on Tuesday, also quit. Ministers Helen Whately, Damian Hinds, George Freeman, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp, and James Cartlidge have also quit, along with Rishi Sunak from the post of Chancellor and Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health.

BYOB parties What is the 'partygate' scandal?

PM Johnson has been in the middle of the "partygate" scandal ever since reports of "bring-your-own-booze" (BYOB) parties in and around Downing Street during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns were published. The 2020-21 parties breached the strict COVID-19 restrictions and were illegal. In his defense, Johnson had said that it "did not occur to me" that the "birthday gathering, complete with a cake, was a party."

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak a contended for the UK PM post: Reports

Speculations are rife that Indian-origin Sunak, who was appointed the Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020, is a contender for the PM's post. He gained popularity during the pandemic for making packages to help businesses. Interestingly, he was fined for not following the COVID-19 guidelines and participating in a Downing Street party. Notably, Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy.