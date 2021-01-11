India will reportedly not have a chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations this year. People familiar with the matter have told Hindustan Times that India has decided against inviting a foreign leader for its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021. The development comes after United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his plans to visit India at the last minute.

Update 'Didn't want to put any foreign dignitary in awkward situation'

Elaborating on the decision to not invite any foreign leader, an official told HT, "We did not want to put any foreign dignitary in an awkward situation." Earlier, India had invited Johnson, and while the latter had accepted the invite, he had to cancel his plans due to COVID-19. This year, President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute at the parade.

History India didn't have chief guest on R-Day last in 1966

The last time India did not have a chief guest on Republic Day was in 1966 when Indira Gandhi was sworn-in as Prime Minister on January 24, weeks after the death of PM Lal Bahadur Shastri. The parade also did not have a chief guest in 1952 and 1953. Earlier, News18 had reported that Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi would be this year's chief guest.

R-Day 2021 How will COVID-19 impact this year's event?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other changes are expected during this year's Republic Day celebrations. The parade—which showcases India's military might and cultural diversity—will be shorter this time. Marching contingents will have 96 participants in each squad, instead of 144. The number of spectators will be reduced to 25,000 from over one lakh, while children below 15 will not be permitted to attend.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in India?