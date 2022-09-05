World

Canada stabbing spree: 10 dead, 15 injured; suspects at large

Canada stabbing spree: 10 dead, 15 injured; suspects at large

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 05, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

Deadly mass stabbing in Saskatchewan rocks Canada: 10 killed and at least 15 injured; suspects still on the loose.

A stabbing rampage in an indigenous community of Canada's Saskatchewan province left at least 10 dead and 15 grievously injured early on Sunday. The police have issued warnings about two suspects on the run and also alerted neighboring provinces. A motive could not be established yet. Officials said it seems some victims were targeted by the perpetrators, while the others were attacked at random.

Details Suspects could be related

The stabbings reported occurred at 13 different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Saskatchewan Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore. The suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson (31) and Myles Sanderson (30), who were traveling in a black SUV. However, it remained unclear if they were related to each other.

Facts Search expanded to neighboring provinces

The suspects were last spotted in Regina, the provincial capital located over 300km south of the site of the attacks. The police are on high alert as the city is hosting a sold-out Labour Day weekend match of the Canadian Football League. The search was expanded to neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta, which collectively is an area as large as half of Europe.

Statements No words to describe the pain, violence: Saskatchewan premier

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks "horrific and heartbreaking." Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted there were no words to describe the pain and loss caused by the senseless violence. The Saskatchewan Health Authority spokesperson Anne Linemann said additional staff was called in to respond to casualties. Meanwhile, James Smith Cree Nation—with a population of about 2,500—declared a state of emergency.

Twitter Post PM Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences

We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022

Previous incidents Saskatchewan had witnessed a mass shooting in 2016

In 2020, a gunman disguised as a police officer killed 16 people in Canada's Nova Scotia province. In 2018, an armed man shot people randomly in Toronto, killing two and wounding 13. In 2016, a student killed his two brothers at home before opening fire at a remote community high school, killing two more and injuring seven in La Loche of Saskatchewan province.