World

Luxury Bentley stolen from London weeks ago found in Karachi

Luxury Bentley stolen from London weeks ago found in Karachi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 04, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Customs officials lifted the high-end vehicle after failing to find its key.

A luxury Bentley sedan reportedly worth $300,000 which was allegedly stolen a few weeks back from west London in UK was found parked in a bungalow in DHA, a posh residential locality in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. Pakistan's customs officials recovered the Bentley Mulsanne during a raid at the bungalow after they received a tip-off from the UK National Crime Agency.

Details Imported using documents of an east European diplomat

Local media reports said the culprit failed to remove or switch off the advanced tracker in the vehicle using which the UK authorities traced the car's exact location. The car was smuggled into the country through Karachi port using the documents of a top diplomat from an east European country, who has now been reportedly summoned back by his government.

Twitter Post Twitter users had a ball following the news

UK authorities swung into action to recover its stolen Bentley from Karachi but blind towards billions €£$ of poor PAK tax payers in their safe deposits. We almost forgot about our stolen Koh e Noor much more but… #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/4K6xVU3npv — Mubarak Ali (@mubarak74) September 4, 2022

Information Bungalow owner, car broker taken into custody

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi found that the vehicle with a Pakistani registration and number plate. When tallied with the chassis number, it matched the number provided by UK authorities and the vehicle registration was found to have been forged. The owner of the bungalow and the broker, who allegedly sold the car to him, were taken into custody.

Tax evasion Massive tax evasion on car

The FIR filed by the customs officials mentions tax evasion of 300 million Pakistani Rupees, according to a report by PTI. The officials failed to find its keys, after which it was loaded on a tow truck and transported to Karachi port for completing legal formalities. The Mulsanne is Bentley's most expensive and largest handcrafted sedan. Officials are still on the lookout for the mastermind.