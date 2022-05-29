India

J&K Police shoots down Pakistani drone carrying explosives in Kathua

The incident occurred ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine for which security has been tightened. (Representational Image)

According to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police, a drone carrying explosives from Pakistan was shot down in the early hours of Sunday in Kathua district's Hariya Chak village, which is part of the Hiranagar sector. The drone was shot after it crossed the international border into India, and its payload contained seven magnetic bombs and Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBCL) grenades.

Context Why does this story matter?

The incident occurred just days before the Amarnath Yatra, which is set to begin on June 30 in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Security has been beefed up for the yearly pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine after a two-year gap due to COVID-19.

The Amarnath pilgrimage will start on two routes: the traditional 48-km route through Nunwan in Pahalgam; and the 14-km route through Ganderbal.

Statement What did police say over the incident?

In the morning, a police search party detected the drone's movement near the border in the Talli Hariya Chak area and fired at it, according to Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu. The ADGP stated that due to the frequent drone operations from across the border, police patrol parties were dispatched to the area on a regular basis.

Quote Area where drone entered comes under the Rajbagh police station

"A drone coming from the border side was shot down in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh police station in Kathua district. The drone has a payload attachment with it, which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts," Jammu & Kashmir Police stated.

Bomb disposal Bomb disposal squad examined the payload and discovered explosives

Soon after the Jammu and Kashmir police shot it down, a bomb disposal squad arrived. The bomb disposal squad that was called to examine the drone's payload discovered seven magnetic bombs and an equal number of grenades consistent with Under Barrel Grenade Launchers, the ADGP stated. According to him, the drone was shot down by the ground fire.

Context Security forces are on high alert after recent terror attacks

The security establishment is on high alert after several terror attacks targeting Kashmiri Pandits and non-Kashmiris in the valley. The increased drone activities and the discovery of a trans-border tunnel in the Samba sector on May 4 reportedly indicate a "tough time" for the security forces. Meanwhile, this year's Yatra will also be the first after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

Steps Steps undertaken by the government to ensure safe Amarnath Yatra

To counter the threat of terrorists using drones, security agencies in Jammu will utilize anti-drone teams along routes and base camps. For the first time, every Yatri will be provided Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards to monitor their movement and will be insured for a total of Rs. 5 lakh. Union home minister Amit Shah also reviewed the Yatra preparations on May 17.