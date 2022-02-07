Business

Why are Indians calling for Hyundai's boycott?

Written by Sagar Feb 07, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Hyundai India, the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, has issued a statement on the controversy.

Hyundai, the South Korean car maker, is under fire in India after social media accounts linked to the company posted controversial comments on Kashmir. The social media channels are reportedly based in Pakistan but remain unverified. Hyundai India has issued a statement on the controversy while the controversial posts have since been taken down. However, calls for the company's boycott continue to grow.

Context What did Hyundai Pakistan post?

A Twitter account called Hyundai Pakistan posted a message on Saturday, February 5. The day is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan and meant to show the country's support for the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir. "Let us remember the sacrifice of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," the contentious tweet read.

Reaction Hyundai blocked users for critical tweets

In India, the posts triggered massive outrage, with people posting tens of thousands of tweets calling for the car maker's boycott. Amid the controversy, Hyundai Pakistan and Hyundai India made their Twitter accounts private and protected the tweets, according to screenshots posted by users. Some even pointed out that Hyundai India had blocked them for posting critical tweets.

Statement Hyundai India issues statement

On Sunday, Hyundai India issued a statement. "We stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," the company said. "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view."

Criticism 'Say we are sorry': Politicians reject Hyundai's statement

But some people, including prominent politicians, said the statement was not enough. "Hi Hyundai. So many wishy-washy words not needed. All you need to say is - we are unequivocally sorry. Rest is all unnecessary," tweeted Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena party. "You must explain if you endorse statements of Pakistan Hyundai?" said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Vijay Chauthaiwale.