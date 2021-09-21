Army operation underway after infiltration bid in J&K's Uri

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 09:44 am

After an infiltration attempt in J&K's Uri sector, the Indian Army has launched a search operation.

The Indian Army has been carrying out a combing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector for more than 30 hours in view of a major infiltration attempt by terrorists. It is believed to be the biggest such attempt from across the border in recent years. Mobile calling and internet services have been suspended there since Monday morning. Here are more details.

Details

A group of 6 infiltrators has reportedly sneaked in

Officials said that suspicious movement was noticed late on Saturday evening, following which an operation was launched. A group of around six infiltrators has sneaked in from across the Line of Control (LoC), NDTV reported citing government sources. A soldier was also injured in crossfire during the operation. However, the exact situation on the ground remains unclear, the Army said.

Quote

It's unclear whether terrorists have gone back: Army

"There is an operation which is ongoing for last 24 hours in Uri, in which we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made," said Lt. General DP Panday. "We are looking for them. Are they on this side or have they gone back after making attempt, that issue has not been clarified or verified on the ground," General Panday informed.

Information

Second such attempt after ceasefire agreement between India, Pakistan

According to the Army, this was the second such attempt this year after a ceasefire agreement was signed between the forces of India and Pakistan in February. Since then, no ceasefire violation or instigation from Pakistan has been reported, the Army said.

Uri attack

Infiltration bid comes 5 years after Uri attack

The infiltration bid coincided with the fifth anniversary of the 2016 Uri attack when suicide attackers stormed a military installation, killing 19 soldiers. The terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed was behind the planning and execution of that attack. Days later, India had retaliated with a surgical strike across the LoC, attacking several terrorist launch pads. India claims dozens of terrorists were killed in the strike.