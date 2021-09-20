Akhada Parishad's Mahant Narendra Giri found dead; suicide note recovered

A suicide note recovered from Mahant Narendra Giri’s residence holds one of his disciples responsible.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead at his residence in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. According to reports, authorities have recovered a suicide note from his home, where the religious leader is said to hold one of his disciples responsible for his death. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Giri's demise. Here are more details.

Death

Giri's body found hanging; door locked from inside: Report

On Monday, Giri was found dead at his residence in the Baghambari Math region of Prayagraj. He was 72 years old. Reports said that Giri had been found hanging by a nylon rope and a suicide note has been recovered. Sources told India Today that Giri's door was locked from the inside and it had to be broken.

Information

Probe on; police officials, forensics reach seer's home

A team of police officials and forensics experts have reached Giri's residence. Although the team is still investigating the seer's death, it immediately appears to be a case of suicide.

Adityanath

'Irreparable loss,' says UP CM

Adityanath expressed his grief over Giri's demise. Taking to Twitter, the UP CM wrote, "The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world." "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

Twitter Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Other details

May God grant him place at His feet: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to Giri's death saying, "May God grant the virtuous soul a place at His feet and strength to his followers to bear this sorrow." Notably, Giri had welcomed a recent Allahabad High Court order asking the Centre to make the cow the national animal of India. He had urged the Centre to frame a law regarding the same.