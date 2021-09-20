UP: Woman brutally thrashed by husband in Bulandshahr, dies

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 06:48 pm

A woman was brutally thrashed by her husband in Bulandshahr, leading to her death.

A woman died after being brutally assaulted by her husband for at least two straight days in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. She was first thrashed on Friday and then again on Saturday, the day she died. A case has been registered but the police is yet to make an arrest in the matter. Here are more details on this.

Details

Incident took place in Kotwali Nagar area of city

The incident took place in the Kotwali Nagar area of Bulandshahr. Videos taken after the assault showed the woman in a state of delirium, calling out for her mother, even as blood dripped from her mouth. In another video, the woman was seen lying on a cot, foam around her mouth, according to a report by NDTV.

Allegations

'Do not beat her so badly'

As seen in the videos, the victim was assaulted in the presence of other people - allegedly the husband's family members. In one of the videos, a woman could be heard saying, "Do not beat her so badly." While it remains unclear as to who shot the clips, they were released to the media by the sister of the deceased woman.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Here is the disturbing video

Two days before woman beaten till death by her husband in UP's Bulandshahr, and video of her brutal beating shot by her sister 🥺😠



Via @RaiSandeepTOI



#CrimesAgainstHumanity #domesticviolence #disturbing_visual pic.twitter.com/wL5X7bMnCK — Rukhsana Hashim (@Umm_e_Meeran) September 20, 2021

Quote

Victim's sister alleges the assault was regular

The victim's sister alleged the man repeatedly assaulted her, especially when she asked him to leave his first wife. "This man had married my sister last month claiming to her that he was in the process of getting divorced from his first wife," she said. "He should be caught and punished," she stated, according to NDTV.

Information

Police registers case of murder, dowry harassment

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case of murder and dowry harassment based on a complaint by the woman's father. Hashim, the main accused, and his family members are on the run and the cops are trying to catch them.

Situation

UP has a high rate of crimes against women

UP has one of the highest rates of crime against women in India. The state topped the list in 2020 with 49,385 such cases, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It was followed by West Bengal (36,439 cases), Rajasthan (34,535), Maharashtra (31,954), and Madhya Pradesh (25,640), the NCRB said in its report.