Uttar Pradesh: BJP leaders write to CM over COVID-19 crisis

Written by Tulika Chaturvedi Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 01:57 pm

Several MPs and MLAs from Uttar Pradesh BJP have written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the state government's shortcomings in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP leaders have raised questions over the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, and alleged lack of cooperation from authorities while dealing with SOS calls. They have also urged the CM to visit hotspot districts and review arrangements.

Bareilly

Junior Labour Minister alleged hoarding, black marketing of supplies

In a letter to the CM on May 6, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar addressed the shortage of empty oxygen cylinders due to hoarding, the black marketing of ventilators, and patients scouting around for hospital admission in Bareilly, his Lok Sabha constituency. The CM, who recently recovered from COVID-19 himself, later took stock of the situation in the district.

Firozabad

Wife lay on hospital grounds waiting for bed: BJP MLA

Ramgopal "Pappu" Lodhi, BJP MLA from Jasrana, Firozabad, said his COVID-positive wife was referred to SN Medical College in Agra, where she had to spend two-three hours lying on the ground as she waited for a bed. "Only God knows how my wife is... I hope this never happens to a poor person," said Lodhi, who has himself contracted COVID-19.

Twitter Post

You can watch his video statement here:

@BJP4India MLA from Jasrana Firozabad Pappu Lodhi express his ordeal in getting treatment for his wife at SN Medical College in Agra.



MLA not able to get update on condition of his wife. "Not getting any food and water, she is bad condition there". @UPGovt @OfficeOfDMAgra pic.twitter.com/wssRbmNVJM — Deepak-Lavania (@dklavaniaTOI) May 9, 2021

State

'Feel helpless amid calls requesting hospital beds, supplies'

Several other ministers have also addressed lapses in the pandemic's management and their helplessness amid calls requesting hospital beds and medical supplies pouring in, according to The Indian Express. These include state Cabinet Minister and Lucknow MLA Brijesh Pathak, Mohanlalganj MLA Kaushal Kishore who lost his brother to COVID-19; Basti MP Haish Dwivedi; Bhadohi MLA Dinanath Bhaskar; and Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri.

Information

Personal losses at stake for state BJP

At least four BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have died of COVID-19 since the second wave started, including Lucknow West's Suresh Srivastava, Rae Bareli's Dal Bahadur Kori, Bareilly's Kesar Singh — who had also written to the CM — and Auraiya's Ramesh Diwakar, reported TIE.

Response

300 oxygen plants to be set up in UP: Adityanath

The Chief Minister on Monday announced that work is underway to set up 300 oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting that the state cannot completely rely on the supply of oxygen. "The second wave of COVID-19 posed a new challenge... We are thankful to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who are running special trains for this," he added.

Outbreak

Worst-affected districts account for almost half of UP's caseload

Uttar Pradesh has the fourth-highest COVID-19 caseload in the country, in terms of both total (15 lakh) and active cases (2.25 lakh). Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, and Moradabad are among the worst affected districts. These districts account for almost half (7.38 lakh) of the total 15.03 lakh COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.