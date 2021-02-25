In a major development, India and Pakistan have agreed to observe the agreement and cease firing alone the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors with effect from February 24 midnight, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday. The decision was taken after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries held discussions over the issue, the statement added.

Statement 'Both sides agree for strict observance of all agreements'

The joint statement issued by the Armies of India and Pakistan read, "We have reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere." "Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021."

Quote 'DGMOs agreed to address each other's concerns'

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence," the statement added.

Context Dramatic rise in ceasefire violations in recent years

India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC in November 2003 but it has been frequently violated in the past few years. Just last year, there were reportedly 4,645 instances of ceasefire violations, a record high, as compared to 1,629 in 2018 and 3,168 in 2019. In the first two months of this year, there have already been 591 ceasefire violations.

Information Agreement comes amid standoff between India and China

The dramatic rise in ceasefire violations since 2019 came after the Pulwama attack and India's abrogation of Article 370. Now, the fresh agreement has come as India and China have been involved in a standoff for the past nine months.

Details 'India will not slow down anti-terror operations in Kashmir'

However, the fresh agreement does not imply that India will curb its anti-terror operations in Kashmir. "While the attempt is to give peace a chance, this certainly does not mean that India will slow down its anti-terror operations in Kashmir," sources told News18. To note, 221 terrorists were killed in the Valley last year, while nine have been killed in the past two months.

Terms Specialized units now being pulled back by the Armies