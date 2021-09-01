Hyundai Casper micro-SUV breaks cover; India launch soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 04:41 pm

Hyundai takes the wraps off its Casper micro-SUV

South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed the production version of the Casper micro-SUV in its home country. Bookings will commence there this month. As for the highlights, the car has a quirky look with heavy body cladding and an attractive front fascia. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts circular headlamps and alloy wheels

Hyundai Casper has a shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler on the back

Hyundai Casper is based on the K1 platform and has a boxy stance, featuring a muscular bonnet, a glossy black panel, a silvered grille with triangular motifs, and faux skid plates. For lighting, sleek LED DRLs, circular LED headlamps, and LED taillights are present. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, body-colored B-pillars, differently shaped windows, designer alloy wheels, and flared arches.

Information

Two engine options are being offered

The Hyundai Casper is powered by a 74hp, 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine, and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill. The motors are mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

It might support connected car technology

Details about the interiors of the Hyundai Casper are unknown as of now. However, it is expected to offer a spacious cabin with white upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and AC vents. It shall also pack a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology and the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information

Hyundai Casper: Availability

The pricing and availability information of Hyundai Casper will be announced soon. Its bookings will begin in South Korea this month and it is expected to debut in the Indian market in the coming months.