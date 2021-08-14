Mahindra XUV700 SUV breaks cover; offered in four trims

Mahindra unveils its XUV700 SUV with two engine choices

Mahindra has finally unveiled its flagship SUV, the XUV700. It is offered in four trims: MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and bears the brand's new logo. It also has a spacious cabin with lots of technology and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

The car has C-shaped headlights and dual-tone alloy wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 has a muscular bonnet, a multi-slat grille, new bumpers, silver-colored skid plates, and C-shaped LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitting "smart" door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels. An integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and bumper-mounted reflectors are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Two engine choices are available

Mahindra XUV700 gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 200hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill offered in three tunes: 155hp/360Nm, 185hp/420Nm, and 185hp/450Nm. The motors are linked to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox. The car also has four drive modes: Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom.

It offers up to seven seats and 3D sound system

Mahindra XUV700 has a 5/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, front seats with memory function, engine start-stop button, dual-zone climate control, and flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a Sony 3D surround sound audio system, and two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument console and infotainment system. Multiple airbags, driver drowsiness detection, ADAS, and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold facility ensure safety.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched in India, it will take on rivals like Tata Safari, Hyundai ALCAZAR, and MG Hector Plus.