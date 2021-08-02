Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV receives over 14,000 bookings in India

Hyundai ALCAZAR bookings cross 14,000 mark in India

Speaking to carandbike, Hyundai has announced that the ALCAZAR has bagged over 14,000 bookings in less than 45 days of its launch in India. While the 6-seater variant accounts for 60% of the bookings, demand for the diesel-guzzling trims stands at 65%. Cannibalization between the CRETA and ALCAZAR is also minimal, and many old-generation CRETA owners are opting for an upgrade. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has triangular headlights and wrap-around taillights

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, a wide air dam, triangular headlights, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is available with a choice of two engines

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Six or seven seats and a sunroof are offered

The Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, a sunroof, key-less entry, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors ensure the passengers' safety. The SUV also houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh for the base-end Prestige 7-seater (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 20.14 lakh for the range-topping Signature DT (diesel) automatic trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Our review

Hyundai Alcazar: What we like about the SUV

We have tested both the petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai ALCAZAR. In terms of performance and driving experience, the power delivery of the petrol engine is impressive while the diesel is more economical. The automatic gearbox is responsive and has a smooth shift quality. The suspension and handling are also excellent. Inside, the SUV boasts plenty of new-age features and premium upholstery.