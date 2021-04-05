-
Hyundai ALCAZAR teased in camouflaged form; powertrain details also leakedLast updated on Apr 05, 2021, 03:18 pm
Hyundai is expected to unveil the all-new ALCAZAR SUV in India on April 6. In the run-up to the event, the South Korean automaker has released a new video, showcasing the upcoming car in a fully camouflaged avatar.
Separately, Autocar India has tipped the powertrain details of the ALCAZAR, claiming that it will come with a BS6-compliant 152hp, 2.0-liter engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
It will offer a longer wheelbase than the 5-seater Creta
Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature an attractive design with a chrome grille, a flat roof, a roof-mounted spoiler, tri-beam projector headlamps with LED DRLs, extended rear overhangs, and revised taillights.
On the sides, it will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and new alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, the SUV will have a 20mm longer wheelbase as compared to Creta's 2,610mm.
Information
There will be two engine options on offer
The Hyundai ALCAZAR is expected to be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 152hp, 2.0-liter mill and a 115hp, 1.5-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
Interiors
The car will offer a 6/7-seater configuration
Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with a 6/7-seater cabin, featuring dark brown upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a floor-mounted central armrest with cup holders, and wireless charging for second-row passengers.
It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and possibly a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link.
Six airbags and parking sensors should also be available.
Information
Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability
Hyundai will announce the official pricing and availability details of the ALCAZAR SUV in India at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on April 6. However, considering the specifications and features, it will start at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).