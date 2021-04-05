Hyundai is expected to unveil the all-new ALCAZAR SUV in India on April 6. In the run-up to the event, the South Korean automaker has released a new video, showcasing the upcoming car in a fully camouflaged avatar. Separately, Autocar India has tipped the powertrain details of the ALCAZAR, claiming that it will come with a BS6-compliant 152hp, 2.0-liter engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It will offer a longer wheelbase than the 5-seater Creta

Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature an attractive design with a chrome grille, a flat roof, a roof-mounted spoiler, tri-beam projector headlamps with LED DRLs, extended rear overhangs, and revised taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will have a 20mm longer wheelbase as compared to Creta's 2,610mm.

Information There will be two engine options on offer

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is expected to be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 152hp, 2.0-liter mill and a 115hp, 1.5-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car will offer a 6/7-seater configuration

Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with a 6/7-seater cabin, featuring dark brown upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a floor-mounted central armrest with cup holders, and wireless charging for second-row passengers. It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and possibly a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link. Six airbags and parking sensors should also be available.

Information Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability