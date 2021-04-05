Following a substantial price-hike of Rs. 2,700 in March, Yamaha has once again increased the prices of its YZF R15 V3 motorcycle in India. The bike has now become costlier by Rs. 1,500 and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,52,100. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike comes in four shades

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 sits on a deltabox frame and comes with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, fairing-integrated turn indicators, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is offered in four shades: Thunder Grey, Dark Knight, Racing Blue, and newly-launched Metallic Red.

Information It runs on an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 18.34hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Dual-channel ABS prevents skidding on the roads

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha YZF R15 V3: Pricing