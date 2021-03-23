-
Prior to unveiling, Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV previewed in design sketches
Ahead of its unveiling on April 6, South Korean automaker Hyundai has released design sketches of its upcoming ALCAZAR SUV.
As per the images, the car will look similar to the Creta up to the C-pillar but shall sport revised taillights, twin exhausts, and a roof-mounted spoiler. It will be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will have tri-beam projector headlights
Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a sporty design, featuring a chrome-studded grille, a muscular bonnet, tri-beam projector headlights with LED DRLs, and silvered skid plates.
It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.
On the rear, the SUV will have C-shaped LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and dual exhausts.
Information
It shall be offered with a choice of two engines
According to the reports, Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle should offer a feature-packed cabin
Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a 6/7-seater cabin. The former will have two captain's seats in the middle row, while the latter will have a bench seat. A panoramic sunroof, voice recognition, six airbags, and a flat-bottom steering wheel should also be available.
It will offer a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Information
Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV in India will be announced at the time of unveiling on April 6. However, the car is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).