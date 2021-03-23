Royal Enfield has launched its 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorbikes in India. They are now available in seven and five shades, respectively. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have an eye-catching look and come with a semi-digital instrument console. They draw power from a BS6-compliant 648cc engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bikes have a halogen headlight for lighting

The 2021 Royal Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 feature a rounded headlamp as well as mirrors, a sloping fuel tank, and a lengthy chromed exhaust pipe. The motorcycles pack a semi-digital instrument console, an aluminium bash-plate, fork gaiters, tinted flyscreens, and a halogen headlight. On the rear, the Interceptor 650 offers an LED taillamp, while the Continental GT 650 has a bulb taillight.

Paint options What are the color options on offer?

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is now available in seven shades: Canyon Red and Ventura Blue, Downtown Drag, and Sunset Strip, Mark 2, Orange Crush, and Baker Express. The new Continental GT 650 is offered in five shades- Dux Deluxe, Ventura Storm, Rocker Red, British Racing Green, and Mister Clean.

Information The bikes run on a 47hp, 648cc engine

The 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a BS6-compliant 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The motor generates 47hp of power at 7,150rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 41mm forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650: Pricing and availability