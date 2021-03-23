Jaguar Land Rover has introduced its latest all-electric performance SUV, the I-PACE, in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.06 crore. It is offered in three trims: S, SE, and HSE. As for the key highlights, the car has an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and a 90kWh battery that offers a range of 470km on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels

The Jaguar I-PACE features an attractive design with a tapering roofline, a bold grille with chrome accents, a muscular bonnet, a rear diffuser, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it houses the company's signature 'double J' LED headlights, DRLs, and split LED taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Information It can sprint from 0-100km/h in under five seconds

The Jaguar I-PACE draws power from two permanent magnetic synchronous electric motors, paired with a 90kWh battery. The combination produces 389hp/696Nm. The powertrain allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offers a range of 470km per charge.

Interiors The car flaunts a 'floating' center console

The Jaguar I-PACE offers a luxurious and spacious cabin with sports seats, an optional panoramic glass sunroof, a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control, and automatic climate control. It also has a 'floating' center console, a Pivi Pro infotainment system, and an optional Meridian 3D Surround sound system. For safety, there are six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and a 'Driver Condition Monitor.'

Information Jaguar I-PACE: Pricing and availability