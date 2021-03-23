-
Sachin Tendulkar's BMW X5 M is on sale once againLast updated on Mar 23, 2021, 11:47 am
-
Sachin Tendulkar imported a BMW X5 M SUV in 2002 and sold it a few years ago. Now, it is back on sale in the used car market.
The vehicle was specially built for the maestro, who serves as an ambassador of BMW India. It sports a Lagoon Beach Blue paintwork and runs on a 4.6-liter V8 petrol engine.
Here are more details.
-
-
Key details
The car is available on OLX for Rs. 15 lakh
-
The one-of-a-kind BMW X5 M is listed for sale on OLX and the seller can be contacted for more details and price negotiations. The owner is demanding Rs. 15 lakh for the SUV.
The car is in "mint condition," but the insurance has expired. As per the listing, the vehicle is in Nashik, Maharashtra, and has completed a total of 89,000km on the odometer.
-
Exteriors
The car sports a large blacked-out grille
-
The 2002 BMW X5 M has a sporty look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and a Lagoon Beach Blue paint job.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 5-spoke wheels.
A window wiper, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
-
Information
The vehicle has a spacious, feature-packed cabin
-
The 2002 BMW X5 M has a spacious cabin, offering a sunroof, electrically adjustable leather seats, power windows, remote locking, an audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For ensuring the passengers' safety, ABS with EBD and traction control are available.
-
Performance
It runs on a 347hp, 4.6-liter engine
-
The 2002 BMW X5 M draws power from a 4.6-liter naturally-aspirated V8 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 347hp and a peak torque of 480Nm.
The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.
The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just seven seconds and can clock a top-speed of 249km/h.