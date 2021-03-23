Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 11:47 am

Sachin Tendulkar imported a BMW X5 M SUV in 2002 and sold it a few years ago. Now, it is back on sale in the used car market. The vehicle was specially built for the maestro, who serves as an ambassador of BMW India. It sports a Lagoon Beach Blue paintwork and runs on a 4.6-liter V8 petrol engine. Here are more details.

Key details The car is available on OLX for Rs. 15 lakh

The one-of-a-kind BMW X5 M is listed for sale on OLX and the seller can be contacted for more details and price negotiations. The owner is demanding Rs. 15 lakh for the SUV. The car is in "mint condition," but the insurance has expired. As per the listing, the vehicle is in Nashik, Maharashtra, and has completed a total of 89,000km on the odometer.

Exteriors The car sports a large blacked-out grille

The 2002 BMW X5 M has a sporty look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and a Lagoon Beach Blue paint job. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 5-spoke wheels. A window wiper, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information The vehicle has a spacious, feature-packed cabin

The 2002 BMW X5 M has a spacious cabin, offering a sunroof, electrically adjustable leather seats, power windows, remote locking, an audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For ensuring the passengers' safety, ABS with EBD and traction control are available.

Performance It runs on a 347hp, 4.6-liter engine