'You'll pay...for your sins': 10 Delhi-NCR schools get threat mail
What's the story
Over the past three days, at least 10 schools and one college in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) have received bomb threats through email. On Wednesday, St. Thomas School, Vasant Valley School, Mother's International School, Richmond Global School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya were among those targeted. The mails claimed that four IED bombs and RDX had been planted on the premises with a threat to detonate by 2:00pm IST.
Additional threats
St. Stephen's College also targeted
St. Stephen's College, too, received a similar threat on Wednesday morning at around 7:15am. The email warned of explosive devices and mentioned two individuals, "Roadkill" and "Benji," as responsible for the threats to the schools. "Explosive devices are hidden inside backpacks and placed around the classrooms of the school. This is extremely serious. You will all pay for your sins. Roadkill and Benji are the persons responsible for this bloodbath. Release our names to the press/media," the mail read.
Previous threats
Navy Children School, BSE also received threats
The Delhi Police confirmed that they are investigating these incidents with teams from various departments, including PS Maurice Nagar and the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT). On Monday, the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri and two CRPF schools in Dwarka and Rohini received similar threats. The following day, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai was also targeted. In all cases, thorough searches were conducted, but no suspicious items were found.