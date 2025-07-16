'You'll pay...for your sins': 10 Delhi-NCR schools get threat mail

Additional threats

St. Stephen's College also targeted

St. Stephen's College, too, received a similar threat on Wednesday morning at around 7:15am. The email warned of explosive devices and mentioned two individuals, "Roadkill" and "Benji," as responsible for the threats to the schools. "Explosive devices are hidden inside backpacks and placed around the classrooms of the school. This is extremely serious. You will all pay for your sins. Roadkill and Benji are the persons responsible for this bloodbath. Release our names to the press/media," the mail read.