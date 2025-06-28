Delhi to have artificial rain for pollution control from July

Delhi is all set to witness its first-ever artificial rain in a bid to tackle air pollution . The cloud seeding operation is scheduled from July 4-11, weather permitting. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the initiative, calling it a "historic step in urban pollution control." The project will be implemented under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership and aims to provide clean air for all residents of Delhi.

Project details Plan for the cloud seeding operation The project, titled "Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation," will see five aircraft sorties over low-security air zones in northwest and outer Delhi. Each sortie will last around 90 minutes and cover approximately 100 square kilometers. The seeding mixture, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, includes silver iodide nanoparticles, iodised salt, and rock salt to induce artificial rain by promoting droplet formation in moisture-laden clouds.

Coordination efforts Conditions not suitable for cloud seeding until July 3 The flight plan for the cloud seeding operation has been submitted by IIT Kanpur to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, for technical coordination. Sirsa said that conditions are not suitable for cloud seeding until July 3, but a flight window has been proposed between July 4 and 11. A proposal has also been sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for an alternative window in case of unfavorable weather during the scheduled period.