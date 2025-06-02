Video: IndiGo flight hit by turbulence, pilot aborts Delhi landing
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Raipur to Delhi was forced to abort its landing due to a dust storm on Sunday evening.
The flight was about to touch down at Indira Gandhi International Airport when strong winds of up to 80km/h were reported.
Passengers recorded the turbulence inside the aircraft, which showed violent shaking and low visibility through the windows.
Landing delay
Flight 6E 6313 makes multiple circuits before landing
Flight 6E 6313, which was scheduled to land at 5:05pm, eventually touched down at 5:43pm after making several circuits in the air.
The pilot had announced the need to abort landing due to high wind speeds and decided to climb back until weather conditions improved, ANI reported.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening.
Twitter Post
Video from inside the flight
#WATCH | An IndiGo flight number 6E 6313 from Raipur to Delhi experienced turbulence due to a duststorm, prompting the pilot to climb up again when the aircraft was about to touch down at Delhi airport. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport after making many circuits in the… pic.twitter.com/TtDUwIH79b— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025
Weather impact
Dust storm and thunderstorms affect Delhi-NCR
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced a dust storm followed by light rain on Sunday evening.
An east-southeastward-moving cloud cluster was responsible for the weather activity, with winds reaching speeds of 30-40km/h, gusting up to 50km/h over southern parts of the national capital.
In Palam, where IGI Airport is located, gusts reached 65km/h around 4:30pm.
At Pragati Maidan, winds reached speeds of 76km/h.
Flight disruptions
Adverse weather conditions lead to flight diversions and delays
The adverse weather conditions on Sunday evening led to the diversion of four flights and delayed over 350 others at Delhi airport.
One flight each was diverted to Chandigarh and Amritsar, while two were sent to Jaipur between 5:00pm and 5:30pm.
The airport authority advised passengers to check with their airlines for updates on affected flights due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi.