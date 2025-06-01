The latest price cut is the third consecutive monthly reduction in commercial LPG rates. In April, the price was slashed by ₹41, followed by another decrease of ₹14.50 in May.

However, it's important to note that these changes are only applicable to commercial LPG cylinders used mainly by businesses like restaurants and hotels.

The cost of domestic LPG cylinders for household kitchens remains unchanged at ₹853 per 14.2kg cylinder in Delhi.