LPG price cut: 19kg commercial cylinder becomes cheaper by ₹24
What's the story
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a reduction in the price of 19kg commercial LPG gas cylinders.
The revised rate, effective from today, is ₹1,723.5 in Delhi.
This is a decline of ₹24 from the previous price and comes as relief for businesses across India that rely on these cylinders for their operations.
Previous adjustments
Price reduction follows previous monthly decreases
The latest price cut is the third consecutive monthly reduction in commercial LPG rates. In April, the price was slashed by ₹41, followed by another decrease of ₹14.50 in May.
However, it's important to note that these changes are only applicable to commercial LPG cylinders used mainly by businesses like restaurants and hotels.
The cost of domestic LPG cylinders for household kitchens remains unchanged at ₹853 per 14.2kg cylinder in Delhi.
Variations
LPG rates vary across cities
The price of commercial LPG cylinders varies from city to city due to differences in local taxes as well as transportation costs.
In Mumbai, the new rate is ₹1,674.5; in Kolkata, it stands at ₹1,826; while Chennai sees a cost of ₹1,881 for these cylinders.
These price adjustments are expected to impact businesses across the country who heavily rely on LPG for their daily operations.
Cut
ATF prices also revised
Along with LPG prices, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates were also revised today.
In Delhi, jet fuel prices were reduced by ₹2,414.25 per kiloliter or 2.82%. The new rate now stands at ₹83,072.55 per kl.
This is a continuation of previous cuts in April and May that had already offset earlier hikes this year.