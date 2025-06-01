What's the story

Ahmedabad-based aviation company, Dunes Air, has officially entered the air charter business with its premium chartered services.

The move is aimed at tapping into the growing demand for private and efficient air travel in India.

The company plans to serve business leaders, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and other discerning travelers looking for privacy and convenience.

"We are positioning Dunes Air as a premium air carrier," said Ritesh Hada, co-founder of the company.