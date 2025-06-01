Dunes Air launches premium charter services to meet rising demand
What's the story
Ahmedabad-based aviation company, Dunes Air, has officially entered the air charter business with its premium chartered services.
The move is aimed at tapping into the growing demand for private and efficient air travel in India.
The company plans to serve business leaders, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and other discerning travelers looking for privacy and convenience.
"We are positioning Dunes Air as a premium air carrier," said Ritesh Hada, co-founder of the company.
Fleet details
Fleet and operational strategy
Dunes Air is starting operations with two aircraft: the Cessna Citation CJ2+, a light jet designed for fast intercity routes, and the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, known for its short takeoff capabilities.
This combination will allow the company to offer services tailored to urban business corridors as well as underserved regions with limited airport infrastructure.
Growth strategy
Expansion plans and market focus
To expand its long-range and luxury offerings, Dunes Air also plans to add a Challenger jet to its fleet.
This addition will improve the company's ability to serve long-distance routes while ensuring premium onboard comfort.
Hada revealed that Dunes Air has already started connecting major metros with tier-2 cities for urgent medical evacuations, destination weddings, corporate travel, and spiritual journeys.
Joint venture
Dunes Air's joint venture and market potential
Dunes Air is a joint venture between Hada, Shaishav Shah, Ketan Gajjar, Navneet Agarwal, Tanuj Pugalia, and Himanshu Shah. The team brings together experience from diverse sectors.
With India's private aviation market witnessing strong post-pandemic growth, Dunes Air's entry comes at a time when both leisure and business travelers are increasingly exploring charter services as an alternative to commercial flying.