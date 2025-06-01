'Dexter: Resurrection' trailer: Dexter Morgan promises a chilling, deadly season
What's the story
Paramount+ with Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for Dexter: Resurrection, a sequel series to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood.
Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as a blood spatter analyst/serial killer, Dexter Morgan.
He previously played this role for eight seasons on Dexter and recently narrated Season 1 of Dexter: Original Sin.
Plot details
'Dexter: Resurrection' follows Morgan's journey to NYC
The trailer was unveiled during the Dexter: Resurrection panel at CCXP Mexico City.
It shows Hall's belovedly wicked character back in action weeks after he was shot by his son, Harrison, played by Jack Alcott.
As per the synopsis, the series will follow Morgan as he "sets out for New York City, determined to find [Harrison] and make things right."
However, "closure won't come easily" as Miami Metro's Angel Batista arrives with questions about Morgan's past.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
New city, new secrets 🗽 Michael C. Hall is back in #DexterResurrection July 11 on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME 🩸 pic.twitter.com/6eczEjBTVn— Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) May 31, 2025
Release date
'Dexter: Resurrection' to premiere on July 11
The series will premiere the first two episodes on July 11, followed by weekly episodes.
Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy said, "We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime's most successful series ever."
Cast and crew
The show features a star-studded cast and production team
The series boasts a star-studded cast including Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Dastmalchian.
The original Dexter series featured Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas, James Remar, C.S. Lee, Desmond Harrington, Luna Lauren Velez, and Julie Benz.
Clyde Phillips serves as the executive producer and showrunner for Dexter: Resurrection, with Scott Reynolds also on board as an executive producer.